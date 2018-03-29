Joel Embiid Injuries Diagnosed as Fracture in Eye, Concussion; Requires Surgery

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and a fractured orbital bone in Wednesday's 118-101 victory over the New York Knicks, the team announced.

The Sixers also said Embiid will undergo surgery "in the coming days" to repair the orbital fracture:

The center exited the game in the second quarter after inadvertently colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol Right Arrow Icon

It's unclear when Embiid could return. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the 2018 All-Star could be back as soon as two to four weeks.

The Sixers have eight regular-season games left before the playoffs start April 14. Embiid could be back for the postseason if he hits the shorter end of Lowe's timeline. Should the problem linger for a month or more, however, Embiid might miss Philadelphia's first-round series.

Losing him is a massive blow for the Sixers, and the team could be in trouble without him in the playoffs.

The 24-year-old is averaging 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks. He's almost single-handedly responsible for the 44-30 Sixers' top-four Eastern Conference seed.

According to NBA.com, Philadelphia has an 11.6 net rating when Embiid is on the court. To put that in perspective, the Houston Rockets' 9.3 net rating is the league's best. The Sixers' net rating falls to minus-3.9 when he goes to the bench, which would be good for 23rd in the NBA.

This injury puts a damper on what has otherwise been an encouraging season for Philadelphia.