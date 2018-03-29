Giancarlo Stanton 1st Yankees Player to Hit 2 Opening Day Home Runs Since 1963

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton had a big first game with the New York Yankees, finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team celebrated his introduction to the team:

The designated hitter also put himself in rare territory in franchise history:

Expectations were high for the 28-year-old well before Opening Day, especially coming off a year in which he won National League MVP. With the Miami Marlins, he finished last season with a career-high 59 home runs and 132 RBI before being traded to the Yankees in December, so his display of power Thursday isn't much of a surprise.

Still, you never know what you will get in a player after a trade, especially when he is going to New York City. It's still early, but Stanton looks the part through the first game.