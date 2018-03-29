Giancarlo Stanton 1st Yankees Player to Hit 2 Opening Day Home Runs Since 1963

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 29: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double in the fifth inning on Opening Day during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton had a big first game with the New York Yankees, finishing 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays

The team celebrated his introduction to the team:

The designated hitter also put himself in rare territory in franchise history:

Expectations were high for the 28-year-old well before Opening Day, especially coming off a year in which he won National League MVP. With the Miami Marlins, he finished last season with a career-high 59 home runs and 132 RBI before being traded to the Yankees in December, so his display of power Thursday isn't much of a surprise.

Still, you never know what you will get in a player after a trade, especially when he is going to New York City. It's still early, but Stanton looks the part through the first game.

