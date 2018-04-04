Masters 2018: Complete Guide to This Year's Tournament at Augusta National

5 of 7

Justin Thomas

He won't turn 25 years old until a few weeks after the Masters, but he's already played this year like he expects a green jacket as a present. Seven starts have yielded seven made cuts, including a win at the Honda Classic, a second at the WGC-Mexico Championship and a fourth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Thomas was a five-time winner on the PGA Tour—including the PGA Championship—and earned Player of the Year honors while racking up more than $9.9 million in earnings in 2016-17. The early surge this year indicates he's ready to continue the Grand Slam hunt.

"I'm very excited and very thrilled where my game's at," he told ESPN.com. "I feel like I'm playing very, very well. I feel like I have a lot more control over my game than maybe I did last year. I had more wins, obviously, coming into this event than last year. But in terms of a consistency factor, just everything is tightened up a lot more, which I really like."

Justin Rose

He hasn't played a ton so far this year, but he's been good when he's shown up. The South African-born 37-year-old was third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tied for fifth at the Valspar Championship and tied for eighth at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Not only is Rose ranked fifth in the world, but he's also got a resume with the all-important "major champion" bullet point. That came via the 2013 U.S. Open, and there have been five more major top-10s since as he aims to add a second Grand Slam trophy (via Eyewitness News).

"Game-wise I'm where I want to be," he told reporters at the Houston Open. "I guess it's getting comfortable with the feeling of knowing that I'm going (to the Masters) as one of the favorites and it's my time really to do it."

Rory McIlroy

He announced his pre-Masters presence with authority at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a final-round 64 that yielded a three-shot victory. He's added a second and a tie for third across seven other events so far this year.

Any player with three-quarters of the career Grand Slam under his belt, particularly one who won't even be 30 years old until next year, is set to be a darling of the smart money. McIlroy may be ranked seventh in the world, but he's as close to being the non-Tiger face of the sport these days as anyone.

"All I want is to give myself a chance," he told Golf Digest. "If I do that, then whatever happens, happens. I just know I'll be better prepared to deal with that pressure than I was the first time. Knowing that should help me. I know I'm prepared. I can't wait to find out if that preparation pays off."