Shaquem Griffin, Prospect with 1 Hand, Will Attend 2018 NFL Draft After Invite

UCF Knights linebacker Shaquem Griffin will attend the 2018 NFL draft, which starts April 26 in Arlington, Texas, after receiving an invitation to the event, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reported Thursday.

Doctors amputated Griffin's left hand when he was four years old due to an amniotic membrane that was wrapped around his hand when he was born.

"I was a guy who was under the radar who they didn't believe in at first, but I feel like they're starting to believe now," Griffin said Thursday, per Laine. "I have the entire nation behind me now."

Griffin worked out Thursday at UCF's pro day, with clips of his performance shared on social media:

Griffin spent five years at UCF after redshirting in 2013. He became a key contributor as a fourth-year junior in 2016, finishing with 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He followed up with 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2017.

Griffin made a big impression at the NFL Scouting Combine. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among the linebacker position group, and he registered 20 reps on the bench press with the aid of a prosthetic on his left arm.

In his most recent big board after the combine, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller didn't list Griffin among his 10 best linebackers and labeled the Knights star as his "biggest question mark."

Miller wrote in January that Griffin was "one of the best defenders in college football" but that "nothing like this has come up in my time covering the NFL draft, and there's no precedent for how teams will assess Griffin's situation."