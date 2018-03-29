Giancarlo Stanton Blasts 2-Run HR vs. Blue Jays in 1st At-Bat with Yankees

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

New Yankee Giancarlo Stanton answers questions during a press conference at the Major League Baseball winter meetings in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton looked right at home with the New York Yankees on Opening Day, crushing a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the 2018 season. 

Per the YES Network, Stanton blasted an opposite-field moonshot against Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ on the second pitch he saw:

That's what the Yankees expected from Stanton when they acquired him from the Miami Marlins over the offseason. The reigning National League MVP led MLB with 59 homers in 2017.

Expectations are sky high for the Yankees in 2018 after they reached Game 7 of the ALCS last season. They couldn't have asked for a better start from their high-profile acquisition. 

Related

    Aaron Boone Shares Touching Roy Halladay Memories

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Aaron Boone Shares Touching Roy Halladay Memories

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Thor Racks Up 10 Ks as Mets Top Cardinals

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Thor Racks Up 10 Ks as Mets Top Cardinals

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Cubs Reporter Jumps in Lake Michigan After Happ HR

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cubs Reporter Jumps in Lake Michigan After Happ HR

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Superstars Who Won't Live Up to the Hype

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    10 Superstars Who Won't Live Up to the Hype

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report