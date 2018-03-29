Giancarlo Stanton Blasts 2-Run HR vs. Blue Jays in 1st At-Bat with Yankees

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton looked right at home with the New York Yankees on Opening Day, crushing a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the 2018 season.

Per the YES Network, Stanton blasted an opposite-field moonshot against Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ on the second pitch he saw:

That's what the Yankees expected from Stanton when they acquired him from the Miami Marlins over the offseason. The reigning National League MVP led MLB with 59 homers in 2017.

Expectations are sky high for the Yankees in 2018 after they reached Game 7 of the ALCS last season. They couldn't have asked for a better start from their high-profile acquisition.