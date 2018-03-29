Danica Patrick Confirms Final Race Will Be 2018 Indianapolis 500

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danica Patrick reiterated Wednesday the 2018 Indianapolis 500 on May 27 will be the final start of her racing career.

Patrick posted a message on Twitter after Indianapolis Motor Speedway welcomed her back to the IndyCar Series for her farewell event.

"In the words of my first win...it's been a long time coming," she wrote. "It will be here before we know it. And it will be gone. And I can't think of a better way to go."

Patrick announced her decision to retire in November.

The 36-year-old Wisconsin native explained in a press conference she felt bringing her career to an end at Indy would be the most fitting exit from the racing spotlight.

"Nothing that was being presented excited me, then about three weeks ago, I just blurted out, 'What about Indy? Let's end it with the Indy 500,'" she said. "This ignites something in me. But I am done after May. Everyone needs to put their mind there. My plan is to be at Indy, and then I'm done."

Patrick concluded the NASCAR portion of her career with a 35th-place finish in the 2018 Daytona 500 in February. She was involved in a wreck on the 101st lap, which ended her bid to complete her time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with her first victory.

She'll look for a storybook ending in the Indianapolis 500. Patrick recorded six top-10 results in seven starts in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing from 2005 through 2011.