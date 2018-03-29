Grease Fire Causes Smoke at Tropicana Field Ahead of Red Sox vs. Rays

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, the crowd on Pride Night at Tropicana Field watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants in St. Petersburg, Fla. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is willing to wait - to a point - for the Rays and Oakland Athletics to get new ballparks. Tampa Bay and Oakland are the only two major league teams currently seeking new stadiums. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

While a couple of Opening Day games were rained out Thursday, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays also dealt with some concern despite playing in the dome that is Tropicana Field.

No, not inclement weather—a fire.

A mere four hours before first pitch, the Rays announced there was a small grease fire inside the stadium Thursday morning:

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), a smoky haze hovered over the field. However, the team does not expect this to be a hinderance to getting the game underway. As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times showed, the fire department was called to the scene:

Topkin also provided a view from inside the ballpark shortly after the incident:

Rays president Brian Auld detailed what happened, per Topkin, and noted the fire broke out in the upper deck and no one was hurt:

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

