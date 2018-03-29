Alexandre Pereira Da Silva Remains in a Coma 2 Months After Failed Weight Cut

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

In January, Alexandre Pereira da Silva's weight cut for a fight at Shooto Brazil 80 went terribly wrong. The 26-year-old had multiple seizures and then a heart attack in the hospital. His battle wages on.

Magno Pereira, Da Silva's father, detailed the ongoing struggle with MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz.

Da Silva remains in a coma two months after the initial complications, currently fighting an infection and in critical condition.

Pereira was told by the doctors that his son had rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that can lead to kidney failure. In Da Silva's case, it caused internal bleeding with a blood clot in his brain. In the days following the complications, Nova Uniao head coach Andre Pederneiras told Combate (translation by Cruz) that the report indicated "heat stroke" and not dehydration as the cause.

During the two-month span, Da Silva has also suffered organ failure but he has regained their functions. 

Da Silva's case is yet another unfortunate, scary story in the sport surrounding weight cutting. There is still fear he could fall into a vegetative state, as doctors initially told his parents he'd need "a miracle" to survive.

