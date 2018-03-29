Cubs' Ian Happ Crushes Home Run on 1st Pitch of Season vs. Marlins

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ didn't waste any time starting the 2018 Major League Baseball season with a bang.

Hitting leadoff against Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena, Happ drove the first pitch he saw over the fence in right field:

Per MLB.com's Daren Willman, Happ's homer traveled 392 feet and left the bat at 107 mph.

The Cubs also called out Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami for saying he would jump into Lake Michigan on Thursday if Happ started the game with a home run:

Cerami later responded that he's a man of his word and to "stay tuned."

After falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS last October, the Cubs are off to an excellent start in their quest to get back to the World Series this season.