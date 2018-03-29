Cubs' Ian Happ Crushes Home Run on 1st Pitch of Season vs. Marlins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his two-run single off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Bowman in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Chicago. Jon Jay and Jason Heyward scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ didn't waste any time starting the 2018 Major League Baseball season with a bang. 

Hitting leadoff against Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena, Happ drove the first pitch he saw over the fence in right field:

Per MLB.com's Daren Willman, Happ's homer traveled 392 feet and left the bat at 107 mph. 

The Cubs also called out Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami for saying he would jump into Lake Michigan on Thursday if Happ started the game with a home run:

Cerami later responded that he's a man of his word and to "stay tuned."

After falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS last October, the Cubs are off to an excellent start in their quest to get back to the World Series this season.

Related

    Opening Day Roster Puts an End to Spring Position Battles

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Opening Day Roster Puts an End to Spring Position Battles

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    The Cubs Probably Have the Best Rotation in the NL

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    The Cubs Probably Have the Best Rotation in the NL

    Michael Cerami
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary

    Report: Cards Sign Holland to 1-Year Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cards Sign Holland to 1-Year Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Young Studs Are Ready to Take Over

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Young Studs Are Ready to Take Over

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report