Jim Kelly Underwent 12-Hour Surgery to Remove Oral Cancer

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly underwent a 12-hour operation Wednesday to remove oral cancer and have his upper jaw reconstructed.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Dr. Mark Urken said the surgery was a success: "We successfully removed Mr. Kelly's cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck. We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively."

Per Rodak, the former Buffalo Bills signal-caller is expected to remain in the hospital for two weeks following the surgery.

Kelly was first diagnosed with oral cancer in 2013 and had his first procedure on his jaw. It went into remission after subsequent chemotherapy sessions in 2014 to treat cancer in his maxillary sinus.

He announced on March 1 that the cancer had returned.

The long-term prognosis of Wednesday's surgery will be determined in three months when Kelly is scheduled to be screened again, according to Rodak.

Kelly spent 11 seasons in the NFL, all of which were with the Bills.

The 58-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro who led the Bills to an unprecedented four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Kelly is 26th on the all-time passing yardage list and 27th in passing touchdowns, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.