Seahawks Rumors: Mark Sanchez a Possibility for Team as Russell Wilson's Backup

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly considering former New York Jets starting quarterback Mark Sanchez as an option to back up Russell Wilson.

On Tuesday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported he heard Sanchez named as a "possibility" for the Hawks in free agency.

The 31-year-old USC product has bounced around the NFL since leaving New York after the 2013 season. He's made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and, most recently in 2017, the Chicago Bears.

Sanchez didn't play for Chicago last season as the team turned to rookie Mitchell Trubisky to replace Mike Glennon under center.

His last action came with the Cowboys in 2016, when he completed 55.6 percent of his throws with no touchdowns and two interceptions across two relief appearances.

In all, the California native has a 56.7 career completion rate for 15,219 yards, 86 TDs and 86 picks en route to a mediocre 73.9 passer rating in 77 games. He's added 13 rushing scores.

Sanchez stressed the importance of trying to help the team win through his interactions with Trubisky and Glennon last season, even when he wasn't getting snaps himself, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

"If you need me to shut up, I'll shut up," he said. "If I'm telling you too much or it's, 'Give me a second, let me breathe,' I won't take it personally. But if I'm going to talk to you and I'm going to help, I'm going to tell you everything I see."

His role would be pretty much the same behind Wilson if signed by Seattle. The Seahawks would be wise to also select a quarterback in the middle rounds of the draft that they can mold into their long-term backup, since Sanchez's track record suggests he's a lackluster option at the sport's most important position.