'Marlins Man' Laurence Leavy Won't Attend Home Games, Seeks New Team

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

"Marlins Man" Laurence Leavy said Wednesday that he will not buy tickets to Marlins home games this season after failing to come to terms on a deal with the team.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Leavy said it will be the first time in the team's existence that he won't have season tickets.

"I have been a full season-ticket holder since the first year 25 years ago in 1993, and I don't know anybody else who spent as much money on the Marlins for tickets as I have in the last 25 years. While they asked us to be loyal to them and faithful and patient, they are not faithful and loyal to us."

On Monday, Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com reported that Leavy sent the Marlins a $200,000 check in hopes of landing four season tickets behind home plate for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Marlins rejected the offer, and although they sent counteroffers, no deal was reached.

Had the Marlins accepted, Leavy would have spent $205 per seat rather than the $250 he was paying previously.

Leavy is known as "Marlins Man" due to his penchant for wearing bright orange Marlins gear and sitting in premium seats at Marlins games, as well as other major sporting events across the country. On Wednesday, Leavy said other teams have offered him the opportunity to represent them.

"Four teams reached out to me already and said that I could become, like, the Tigers man or other teams, and they would be happy to sell me tickets on TV view for three years paid in advance with a substantial discount," he told Rovell.

Leavy said he will still attend the Marlins' road series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium this season.

While he isn't sure what he will do about his famous look, Leavy said he may continue to wear the orange jersey, but without a Marlins logo attached.