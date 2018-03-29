Mets Legend Rusty Staub Dies at 73 Due to Multiple Organ Failure

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former New York Mets slugger Rusty Staub died early Thursday morning at the age of 73, due to multiple organ failure.

According to Bill Madden of the New York Daily News, Staub was found to be suffering from cellulitis in January, which led to a blood infection and kidney failure.

Staub died in Palm Beach, Florida, after spending two months in the hospital. He was just three days shy of his 74th birthday.

Staub spent 23 years as a Major League Baseball player, and nine of them were as a member of the Mets.

The six-time All-Star had a career batting average of .279 with 2,716 hits, 292 home runs and 1,466 RBI. Staub is 64th on the all-time MLB hits list.

In addition to his time with the Mets, Staub played for the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers as both an outfielder and first baseman.

Staub is the only player in MLB history to register at least 500 hits with four different teams.

He hit .423 with one home run and six RBI for the Mets in the 1973 World Series, but New York fell 4-3 to the Oakland Athletics.

Staub is a member of the New York Mets Hall of Fame, as well as the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame and Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame due to his stints with the Astros and Expos, respectively.