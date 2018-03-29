Kings Announce Partnership with Build. Black. Coalition Amid Protests, Unrest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2018

A metal detector lies in the foreground as demonstrators protesting the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man gather outside Golden 1 Center before the scheduled tipoff of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old who was shot Sunday in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they feared he had a handgun when they confronted him after reports that he had been breaking windows, but he only had a cellphone. (AP Photo/Robert Petersen)
Robert Petersen/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings will partner with Build. Black. Coalition and Black Lives Matter to "help transform Sacramento" in a new initiative, via Sean Highkin:

The announcement comes on the heels of protests and unrest in the city following the death of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by police earlier this month.

Residents joined a Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday to voice their outrage over the incident.

The protests have affected the Kings directly in recent days. The team has been forced to close its entrances to the Golden 1 Center twice over the past week because of safety concerns.

While that could have caused some friction with the organization, the Kings remained supportive.

"We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform," team owner Vivek Ranadive said last Thursday, per Thomas Lott of Sporting News. "It is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. It is a responsibility that we take very seriously. And we stand here before you—old, young, black, white, brown—and we are all united in our commitment."

On Sunday, the Kings and their opponent, the Boston Celtics, wore shirts that said "Accountability. We are One," along with a video showcasing the support for the movement:

The organization will now continue to build on this effort with "deep investment in Black youth in Sacramento."

