Ridiculed Ronaldo Sculptor Takes 2nd Shot at Bust in B/R Documentary

In March 2017, little-known Portuguese sculptor Emanuel Santos became an instant viral phenomenon when his bust of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at Madeira Airport.

In a new B/R mini-documentary and a long-form article from Kelly Naqi, Santos tells Bleacher Report the full story about those dark days for him and his family.

B/R Football commissioned a second attempt at the bust to give Santos a chance to show off his true talents.

Watch how his second attempt went in the documentary above (made by Naqi and Hugh Mitton). For a more in-depth profile on Santos, check out the accompanying article.