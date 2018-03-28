Salvador Perez Out 4-6 Weeks with MCL Tear After Slipping While Carrying Luggage

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2018

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez smiles as he celebrates his run scored against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals defeated the Padres 4-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss four to six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL tear while carrying his luggage Tuesday, manager Ned Yost announced Wednesday.

Perez, who was set to be the team's Opening Day catcher, hurt his knee after slipping with the luggage. He was diagnosed with the MCL tear Wednesday.

Perez told reporters he missed a step and his knee hyperextended to cause the injury.

"I feel sad. I've put a lot of work into this year and to be behind home plate tomorrow, and I'm not going to be there... Now I just need to get well and get ready," Perez said.

Perez, 27, hit .268/.297/.495 with 27 home runs and 80 runs batted in last season. His 129 games played were his fewest since 2012, but he nonetheless set a career high in home runs—his third straight with 20-plus.

Drew Butera will likely begin the season as the Royals' Opening Day starter at catcher now. Butera is more of a defensive backstop, so Kansas City's offense may struggle out of the gate. 

