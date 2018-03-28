LA Rams Become 1st Team in NFL History to Hire Male Cheerleaders

LA Rams Become 1st Team in NFL History to Hire Male CheerleadersMarch 28, 2018
The Los Angeles Rams are making history in 2018—and it has nothing to do with acquiring Aqib Talib or Ndamukong Suh this offseason.
The Rams have become the first NFL team to include men on their cheerleading squad. After going through grueling tryouts, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies earned spots in L.A.
Rams Cheerleaders @LARamsCheer
Congratulations to our 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders! https://t.co/gYlXtC0BOd
Rams Cheerleaders @LARamsCheer
Check out your 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders! 📸 ➡️ https://t.co/a49q0OTmns https://t.co/P4LttuKmWx
On Wednesday, the two trailblazers sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America and talked about their accomplishment:
Good Morning America @GMA
For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will be on the sidelines at @NFL games. We're talking live with the newest recruits and trailblazers from the @RamsNFL cheerleading squad! https://t.co/t8DKzohFuX
It won't be long before they are on an NFL sideline cheering their team on.
