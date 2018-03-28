LA Rams Become 1st Team in NFL History to Hire Male Cheerleaders

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are making history in 2018—and it has nothing to do with acquiring Aqib Talib or Ndamukong Suh this offseason.

The Rams have become the first NFL team to include men on their cheerleading squad. After going through grueling tryouts, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies earned spots in L.A.



On Wednesday, the two trailblazers sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America and talked about their accomplishment:

It won't be long before they are on an NFL sideline cheering their team on.