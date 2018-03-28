LA Rams Become 1st Team in NFL History to Hire Male Cheerleaders

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2018

Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are making history in 2018—and it has nothing to do with acquiring Aqib Talib or Ndamukong Suh this offseason.

The Rams have become the first NFL team to include men on their cheerleading squad. After going through grueling tryouts, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies earned spots in L.A.

On Wednesday, the two trailblazers sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America and talked about their accomplishment:

It won't be long before they are on an NFL sideline cheering their team on.

Related

    Predicting Destinations for 2018 Draft QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Destinations for 2018 Draft QBs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Le'Veon Wants to Be Paid 'Like Antonio Brown'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le'Veon Wants to Be Paid 'Like Antonio Brown'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Are Open to Extending Suh Beyond One-Year Deal

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Rams Are Open to Extending Suh Beyond One-Year Deal

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    Mike Singletary Hired as High School HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Singletary Hired as High School HC

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report