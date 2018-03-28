Allen Hurns Switching to Jersey No. 17 to Honor Florida School Shooting Victims

Allen Hurns Switching to Jersey No. 17 to Honor Florida School Shooting VictimsMarch 28, 2018
Tim Warner/Getty Images
When Allen Hurns takes the field in 2018, he will be doing so both in a new uniform and a new number.
Hurns moved on from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but his decision to switch his uniform number from No. 88 (which Dez Bryant currently wears in Dallas) to No. 17 goes much deeper.
The Miami native told 105.3 The Fan that he made the change to honor the 17 victims of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:
Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys
It means more... @A1hurns shared with @1053thefan why he chose the jersey No.17 #DallasCowboys https://t.co/mxNMnLt1Ah
Classy move.
