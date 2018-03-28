Allen Hurns Switching to Jersey No. 17 to Honor Florida School Shooting Victims

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Allen Hurns #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches from the sideline in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

When Allen Hurns takes the field in 2018, he will be doing so both in a new uniform and a new number. 

Hurns moved on from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but his decision to switch his uniform number from No. 88 (which Dez Bryant currently wears in Dallas) to No. 17 goes much deeper.

The Miami native told 105.3 The Fan that he made the change to honor the 17 victims of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:

Classy move.

Related

    Predicting Destinations for 2018 Draft QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Destinations for 2018 Draft QBs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Expects to Meet Soon with Dez

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jerry Expects to Meet Soon with Dez

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    via NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Garrett on Dak: He Knows He Has to Get Better

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Garrett on Dak: He Knows He Has to Get Better

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Le'Veon Wants to Be Paid 'Like Antonio Brown'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le'Veon Wants to Be Paid 'Like Antonio Brown'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report