Allen Hurns Switching to Jersey No. 17 to Honor Florida School Shooting Victims

Tim Warner/Getty Images

When Allen Hurns takes the field in 2018, he will be doing so both in a new uniform and a new number.

Hurns moved on from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but his decision to switch his uniform number from No. 88 (which Dez Bryant currently wears in Dallas) to No. 17 goes much deeper.

The Miami native told 105.3 The Fan that he made the change to honor the 17 victims of last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:

Classy move.