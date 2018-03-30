Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and MLB Stars Under Most Pressure in 2018

1 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Ever since he signed up for 13 years and $325 million in November of 2014, Giancarlo Stanton has had the task of living up to the biggest contract in the history of professional sports.

Now he has to do it for arguably the world's most famous franchise.

So far, so very good. Stanton's two-homer Opening Day was an early taste of what he can bring to the New York Yankees. Led by Aaron Judge's 52 and Gary Sanchez's 33, they paced the majors with 241 home runs in 2017. They would've demolished the single-season record of 264 if they'd also had the 59 homers that helped win Stanton the National League MVP award. One game in, that already seems doable for this season.

What the Yankees must hope, however, is that Stanton doesn't stumble into any pitfalls.

His undeniable talent hasn't always translated into consistent production, due to injuries and occasional slumps. If those don't get him in 2018, the juggling act of having to be a designated hitter, a right fielder and a left fielder might. Another challenge will await him if the Yankees make it to October, which is uncharted territory for the 28-year-old slugger.

If Stanton struggles, so will the Yankees to live up to massive expectations. Eventually, some Yankees fans might start wondering if the team would have been better off waiting for Bryce Harper.

