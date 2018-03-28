Trevor Bauer Talked Out of Drug, Sex References in Salary; To Donate $69,420.69

Trevor Bauer Talked Out of Drug, Sex References in Salary; To Donate $69,420.69March 28, 2018
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is using his unique arbitration case to help charitable causes.
Per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Bauer crafted a plan that would allow him to make the salary he wanted to earn and give up the rest through a series of donations over the course of 69 days:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Trevor Bauer wanted to be paid $6,420,969.69 this year. When he won a higher salary in arbitration, he hatched a plan: He would donate the difference to charity in $420.69 increments. The story on @BauerOutage's newest initiative, The 69 Days of Giving: https://t.co/krYv4lwkQx https://t.co/ZlEuQS8As1
Bauer, who will donate a total of $98,027.61 to charity in 2018, announced his first donation to the Lone Survivor Foundation on Wednesday, along with an accompanying video on Twitter to explain the process:
Trevor Bauer @BauerOutage
1) My website is finally live! Check it out here: https://t.co/7ienyNJSrI 2) This is the official announcement for 69 days of giving, a charitable giving campaign I will be running this season! Help me help your favorite cause! https://t.co/ZXUf3Rdm9l https://t.co/YsrG3P0sri
When Bauer filed for arbitration in the offseason, he settled on a salary request of $6.525 million for 2018. Cleveland countered with a proposal of $5.3 million. The three-judge panel ruled in Bauer's favor in February.
Passan noted Bauer initially wanted to file for $6.9 million, but the right-hander was told that figure was too high and "risked him losing his case."
Entering his fifth full MLB season, Bauer will look to lead the Indians to their third straight AL Central title. The 27-year-old had a career-high 196 strikeouts with a 4.19 ERA in 176.1 innings last season.
