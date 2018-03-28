Zeke Upshaw's Autopsy Determined G League Player Had 'Sudden Cardiac Death'

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Zeke Upshaw, who played for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, had a "sudden cardiac death" after collapsing during a matchup between the Grand Rapids Drive and Long Island Nets on Saturday.

According to WOOD-TV (h/t the Associated Press, via ESPN.com), Kent County medical examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle performed the autopsy.

Upshaw died Monday. He was 26.

Cohle noticed some "cardiac abnormalities" and "is working to determine the exact type of heart disease," per the AP.

The Drive released the following statements after Upshaw's death:

G League president Malcolm Turner also released a statement, per USA Today:

"The NBA G League family is devastated by the tragic passing of Zeke Upshaw. Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career. A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke's continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the Drive organization."

Upshaw played at Illinois State for three years and at Hofstra for a season in college before going undrafted in 2014. He then played professionally overseas for the Helios Suns (Slovenia) and Basket Esch (Luxembourg) before spending the past two campaigns with the Drive.