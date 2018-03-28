Zeke Upshaw's Autopsy Determined G League Player Had 'Sudden Cardiac Death'March 28, 2018
Zeke Upshaw, who played for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, had a "sudden cardiac death" after collapsing during a matchup between the Grand Rapids Drive and Long Island Nets on Saturday.
According to WOOD-TV (h/t the Associated Press, via ESPN.com), Kent County medical examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle performed the autopsy.
Upshaw died Monday. He was 26.
Cohle noticed some "cardiac abnormalities" and "is working to determine the exact type of heart disease," per the AP.
The Drive released the following statements after Upshaw's death:
Grand Rapids Drive @grdrive
Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." https://t.co/FxQtaJoqbG
Grand Rapids Drive @grdrive
Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. https://t.co/1AutFtIFwU
G League president Malcolm Turner also released a statement, per USA Today:
"The NBA G League family is devastated by the tragic passing of Zeke Upshaw. Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career. A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke's continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the Drive organization."
Upshaw played at Illinois State for three years and at Hofstra for a season in college before going undrafted in 2014. He then played professionally overseas for the Helios Suns (Slovenia) and Basket Esch (Luxembourg) before spending the past two campaigns with the Drive.
