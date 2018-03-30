Boom-or-Bust Predictions for the NFL's Biggest Offseason Moves of 2018

0 of 13

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

At week's end, the calendar will change to April, and draft month will be here.

March, however, was all about free agency. And what a month it was.

We saw a number of quarterbacks change teams. One became the NFL's highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary. Two signal-callers who led their teams to the playoffs were shown the door.

One of those quarterbacks (Buffalo's Tyrod Taylor) was traded away. That was a running theme this offseason. Whether it's the 2011 CBA's lingering effects or just changing attitudes across the NFL, there was a flurry of trades involving big-name players this year.

The Los Angeles Rams made more deals than we'd usually see in an offseason leaguewide.

Now, as the focus changes to the festivities in Dallas on April 26, it's time to review of some of this offseason's biggest acquisitions.

Which ones are a big step in the right direction?

Which will haunt the franchises involved?

And will the seats on Kirk Cousins' new private jet be leather or sheepskin?