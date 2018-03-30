Every NFL Team's Best (and Worst) 1st-Round Draft Pick of the Super Bowl Era

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL draft is intoxicating because the event provides hope for every fanbase. Each first-round pick is a future Hall of Famer...until he takes the field.

Once the games begin, each of the top selections undertakes a divergent path based on numerous factors including situation, coaching staff, fit and everything that encompasses being a professional athlete.

Organizations hope they find a quality starter. None expect a Hall of Fame-caliber performer. Yet a lucky few emerge. Each of the 32 franchises made at least one of these selections in the opening frame since the Super Bowl era began in 1966.

Then, there are those everyone wants to forget. Amazing talents that, for whatever reason, never clicked and live in infamy. The league's worst draft picks won't find their busts in Canton. They're simply busts.