MLB Warns Yankees: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Beer Foam Art Violates Rules

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Major League Baseball informed the New York Yankees on Tuesday that it's against league rules to use players' likenesses to promote the sale of alcohol, according to Newsday's Steven Marcus.

The warning was issued after the Yankees displayed the faces of outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in beer foam at a media event Monday at Yankee Stadium to showcase the club's new food and beverage offerings this season:

"We were unaware," MLB said of the players' images. "We spoke to the club; the club wasn't aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it's not authorized, to cease doing it."



The Yankees later confirmed they have no plans to use the images at the ballpark.

"Our hospitality team took Monday's event as an opportunity to test the image machine with various Yankees-related logos and photos," a Yankees spokesperson said in a statement. "However, the Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season."