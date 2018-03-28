MLB Warns Yankees: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Beer Foam Art Violates Rules

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton stretch at baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Major League Baseball informed the New York Yankees on Tuesday that it's against league rules to use players' likenesses to promote the sale of alcohol, according to Newsday's Steven Marcus.

The warning was issued after the Yankees displayed the faces of outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in beer foam at a media event Monday at Yankee Stadium to showcase the club's new food and beverage offerings this season:

"We were unaware," MLB said of the players' images. "We spoke to the club; the club wasn't aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it's not authorized, to cease doing it."

The Yankees later confirmed they have no plans to use the images at the ballpark.

"Our hospitality team took Monday's event as an opportunity to test the image machine with various Yankees-related logos and photos," a Yankees spokesperson said in a statement. "However, the Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season."

Related

    Inside Story on How Boone Became Yankees’ Manager

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Inside Story on How Boone Became Yankees’ Manager

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    John Sterling Drops Hints Over Stanton HR Call

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    John Sterling Drops Hints Over Stanton HR Call

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    The Next Yankees Superheroes ‘scare People’

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The Next Yankees Superheroes ‘scare People’

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Dodgers Preseason Game Delayed by Water Main Break

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Preseason Game Delayed by Water Main Break

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report