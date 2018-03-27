Report: Peyton Manning Rejected Fox's Offer to Announce Thursday Night Football

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2018

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Colts retired Manning's jersey during the ceremony. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Peyton Manning will reportedly not help soundtrack Thursday Night Football on Fox this season.  

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Manning turned down Fox's offer to be the lead color commentator after the network agreed to pay upwards of $550 million a season through 2022 to broadcast 11 games per season. 

Manning also previously declined ESPN's offer to replace Jon Gruden as the lead color commentator on Monday Night Football

With Manning out of the picture, Fox will now have to shift its search elsewhere. 

Marchand reported Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen—who called a game for Fox last season—could be an option. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke to sources March 16 who said Olsen is "committed" to playing next season. 

If that winds up being the case, NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner, former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer should find themselves in the running, per Marchand. 

