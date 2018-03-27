Patriots Rumors: Johnny Manziel Spoke with Team Before, After Texas A&M Pro Day

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Officials from the New England Patriots spoke with free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel before and after Texas A&M's pro day Tuesday, the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported.

Manziel threw to Aggies receivers during the event, which came less than a week after the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner took part in the University of San Diego's pro day. ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reported the Patriots were one of 13 NFL teams at the Toreros' pro day Thursday.



NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti shared a clip of Manziel throwing to Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk:

NFL.com's Gil Brandt spoke to a scout in attendance who said Manziel "looked better than he did in 2014," when he was entering the league.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots weren't the only team to speak with Manziel. Rapaport elaborated on what the event means for Manziel's hopes of a comeback:

The 2014 first-round pick hasn't played an NFL game since the Cleveland Browns' 17-13 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 27, 2015. The Browns released him in March 2016.

It wouldn't be all that surprising if the Patriots took a flier on Manziel—a move not all that dissimilar from when New England signed Tim Tebow in June 2013. The team cut Tebow that September after he threw for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the preseason.

Tom Brady will be the Patriots' starter in 2018, with Brian Hoyer locked in as the backup. They're the only two quarterbacks on the roster, so it'd make sense for New England to invite Manziel to training camp as an option for the practice squad.

But as Rapoport laid out, Manziel still has a number of steps to take before he earns a training camp invite, let alone an NFL contract.