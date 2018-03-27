Twitter Reacts to Ronda Rousey's Awkward ESPN First Take, Mike Golic Interviews

Twitter Reacts to Ronda Rousey's Awkward ESPN First Take, Mike Golic InterviewsMarch 27, 2018
Ronda Rousey made the ESPN rounds Tuesday less than two weeks before her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, and her interactions during interviews left the internet buzzing.
The former UFC women's bantamweight champion appeared on Golic and Wingo and had a bizarre exchange with co-host Mike Golic, as seen at the 30-second mark of the following video:
According to Nina Mandell of USA Today, Golic asked her when she knew that she was ready to retire from MMA.
That led to the following back-and-forth:
Rousey: "I never said that."
Golic: "Ah so there's a possibility you could go back in time..."
Rousey: "There's a possibility I could go back in time?"
Golic: "Go back in time and fight. Go back in the Octagon."
Rousey: "I do not have the ability to go back in time, no."
Golic and Wingo tweeted the following photo of Rousey's reaction to the line of questioning:
Rousey was a perfect 12-0 in MMA before shocking losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 at UFC 193 and 2016 at UFC 207, respectively.
Michael Stets of MMA on SiriusXM suggested that Rousey should have been prepared to answer questions about the struggles at the end of her UFC career:
Michael Stets @Michael_Stets
Rousey does not suffer fools gladly, but it wasn’t hard to understand what Golic was trying to ask. She is foolish to think people won’t bring up her MMA career, and doing herself no favors by getting annoyed when they do. https://t.co/GsRQkqFyIq
Later in the day, Rousey was once again asked about the UFC by Max Kellerman on First Take, per Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead.
Kellerman mentioned that "some people" were negative toward Rousey after her losses, which led to Rousey insinuating that Kellerman was using the phrase to hide behind his own opinions.
One Twitter user applauded Rousey for challenging Kellerman:
GG12 @GabeGomes12
Loved to see @RondaRousey expose @maxkellerman for the "others say" line of questioning. Another Kyrie like awkward interview for Max.
Others questioned how Rousey handled the situation, however.
NBC News contributor Jason Page thought that Rousey appeared combative:
Jason Page @TheBackPage
Things got testy with @maxkellerman and @RondaRousey just now @espn. She certainly didn’t appreciate the MMA line of questioning.
Matt Perrault of SB Nation Radio wondered why she didn't have the expectation that she would receive questions about her losses:
Matt Perrault @sportstalkmatt
Why does Ronda Rousey do interviews? She CLEARLY hates doing them. She doesn't want to talk about her fighting career and that's OBVIOUSLY what hosts want to talk about it.
Others felt Rousey portrayed herself in a negative way when Kellerman asked a fair question:
Shazam Morningstar @showtimeyall
But let's keep it real, @maxkellerman is the quintessential professional & @RondaRousey was pure petty.
Reavis Hammond @ReavisHammond8
It’s hard to have any respect for Ronda Rousey after this First Take interview. @maxkellerman
17x National Champions @TideSZN
Ronda Rousey thin skinned as hell, Max asked her a legitimate question and she acted like a kid over it. #FirstTake
Rousey was once the most dominant and successful woman in MMA history, but her legacy was undoubtedly hurt by the defeats against Holm and Nunes.
Rousey was a big signing for WWE nonetheless, as she remains a massive crossover star who moves the needle among mainstream media.
She will be in one of WWE's featured matches at WrestleMania, teaming with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in New Orleans.
