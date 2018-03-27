Twitter Reacts to Ronda Rousey's Awkward ESPN First Take, Mike Golic Interviews

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey made the ESPN rounds Tuesday less than two weeks before her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, and her interactions during interviews left the internet buzzing.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion appeared on Golic and Wingo and had a bizarre exchange with co-host Mike Golic, as seen at the 30-second mark of the following video:

According to Nina Mandell of USA Today, Golic asked her when she knew that she was ready to retire from MMA.

That led to the following back-and-forth:

Rousey: "I never said that."

Golic: "Ah so there's a possibility you could go back in time..."

Rousey: "There's a possibility I could go back in time?"

Golic: "Go back in time and fight. Go back in the Octagon."

Rousey: "I do not have the ability to go back in time, no."

Golic and Wingo tweeted the following photo of Rousey's reaction to the line of questioning:

Rousey was a perfect 12-0 in MMA before shocking losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 at UFC 193 and 2016 at UFC 207, respectively.

Michael Stets of MMA on SiriusXM suggested that Rousey should have been prepared to answer questions about the struggles at the end of her UFC career:

Later in the day, Rousey was once again asked about the UFC by Max Kellerman on First Take, per Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead.

Kellerman mentioned that "some people" were negative toward Rousey after her losses, which led to Rousey insinuating that Kellerman was using the phrase to hide behind his own opinions.

One Twitter user applauded Rousey for challenging Kellerman:

Others questioned how Rousey handled the situation, however.

NBC News contributor Jason Page thought that Rousey appeared combative:

Matt Perrault of SB Nation Radio wondered why she didn't have the expectation that she would receive questions about her losses:

Others felt Rousey portrayed herself in a negative way when Kellerman asked a fair question:

Rousey was once the most dominant and successful woman in MMA history, but her legacy was undoubtedly hurt by the defeats against Holm and Nunes.

Rousey was a big signing for WWE nonetheless, as she remains a massive crossover star who moves the needle among mainstream media.

She will be in one of WWE's featured matches at WrestleMania, teaming with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in New Orleans.