Robert Whitaker Is Balling All over the World with One Arm

Nothing can stop inspiring shooting guard Robert Whitaker Jr. from getting buckets. How did Whitaker become the first one-armed professional basketball player in the world? Watch above to see the 6'3" guard's incredible journey.

                  

