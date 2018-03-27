'Marlins Man' Laurence Leavy Has $200K Check for Tickets Denied by Marlins

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The testy relationship between "Marlins Man" and the Miami Marlins took another turn this week.

On Monday, Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com reported the Marlins rejected a $200,000 check from Laurence Leavy to purchase four seasons tickets behind home plate for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He would have paid an average of $205 per ticket rather than the $250 he is paying currently.

Leavy is a South Florida attorney known as Marlins Man due to his penchant for turning up in Marlins gear at many of the biggest sporting events across the country.

The Marlins reportedly attempted to negotiate the price of Leavy's offer, but Marlins Man turned it down.

With regard to the Marlins' rejection, Leavy said, "I'm disappointed they didn't take almost a quarter-million dollars for empty seats."

Leavy also quipped: "I wish the Marlins much success. I look forward to becoming a Diamond Club member again when they have a winning product, if that happens in my lifetime."

Marlins Man notably had a tense exchange with Marlins CEO Derek Jeter at a recent town-hall meeting regarding the decision to strip down Miami's roster during the offseason.

Per Slater, Leavy has been a Marlins season-ticket holder since their debut campaign in 1993.