Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help the NFL's Top Teams

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There's a lot in common between the NFL bargain bin and the one in your local grocery store currently overflowing with marked-down Easter decorations.

Bargain bins often hold a collection of forgotten or discarded items that are flawed in some way. They're outdated, broken or have fallen out of fashion. Time has moved on, just as it does with veteran free agents or others recovering from a major injury.

Amid the heaping mess of those bins, there's always the opportunity to discover a hidden treasure, a player who can grow into a key contributor on a championship team.

The past two Super Bowl-winning teams made an important discount signing during the latter stages of free agency.

The 2016 New England Patriots signed running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal in early April. He then went on to rumble for 1,161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Patrick Robinson became a core contributor for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal. After signing in late March, Robinson played 68.9 percent of the team's defensive snaps (second-most among cornerbacks) and finished with a team-high four interceptions.

There are a number of potential options still out there for the NFL's top teams (listed here according to the 2017 regular-season standings), including linebacker NaVorro Bowman and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Let's try to connect the contenders with the best bargain free agent.