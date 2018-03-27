Xavier Silas Becomes 1st BIG3 Player to Make NBA Return, Signs Celtics Contract

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

On Monday night, the BIG3 league announced the Boston Celtics signed Xavier Silas to a 10-day contract:

Silas was a member of the Brian Scalabrine-led Ball Hogs squad.

The 30-year-old guard has played in two career NBA games, suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2011-12 season.

Although it's been nearly six years since Silas appeared in the NBA, he has been a member of the G League's Northern Arizona Suns this season. The 6'5", 198-pound guard is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 43.8 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from three.

Silas has spent parts of five seasons in the G League, including each of the last three years. He has averaged 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game dating back to 2011-12, with the 2017-18 season being one of his best.

Boston has been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, starting with Gordon Hayward's gruesome leg injury in the season opener. Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) are also sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Daniel Theis (meniscus), meanwhile, is done for the season.

This is a landmark deal for the BIG3, and it could open the door for younger players to use the platform to showcase their skills.