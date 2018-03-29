One Mistake Each NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2018 NFL Draft

1 of 32

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

There are two types of teams in the NFL—those with a franchise quarterback and those without. Since having a franchise signal-caller makes it easier for a team to be competitive, and because almost all franchise quarterbacks are found in the draft, we'll be talking a lot about quarterbacks.

While they gave Sam Bradford a one-year, $20 million deal this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves without a franchise QB. The Cardinals may be able to win with Bradford, but his injury history and age (30) mean he's far from a long-term lock.

Could the Cardinals find their long-term answer in this year's draft? It won't be easy as Arizona doesn't pick until 15th overall.

There are six quarterbacks—Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph—who could go in the first round of the draft. Odds are not all of them will pan out, and the majority could be gone by the time the Cardinals pick.

The Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets own the first three selections, so three quarterbacks could kick off Round 1. After the Browns pick again at No. 4, the Denver Broncos select fifth overall, so four QBs could be off the board within the first five selections.

The Buffalo Bills have already traded up ahead of the Cardinals (to 12th overall), so an early run on quarterbacks could cause Arizona to panic. This would be a mistake. Arizona cannot waste draft capital to move up for its fourth choice at quarterback or even pull the trigger on its fifth or sixth choice. This is how guys like Christian Ponder get drafted in the first half of Round 1.

If one of Arizona's top couple of choices makes it past the Jets or the Broncos, then moving up would be a smart move—think of the Kansas City Chiefs' trade up for Patrick Mahomes last year. Going gonzo over a fourth or fifth option, however, could set the franchise back more than a couple of years.