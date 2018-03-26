Former Larry Nassar Boss and Michigan State Dean William Strampel Arrested

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Authorities in Ingham County, Michigan, arrested William Strampel on unspecified charges Monday. Strampel oversaw Larry Nassar as the dean of Michigan State's osteopathic medical school.

ESPN's Dan Murphy described Strampel as "a focal point for the [Michigan] attorney general's ongoing investigation into whether any other individuals who worked at Michigan State should be held accountable for allowing Nassar to sexually abuse his patients for nearly two decades as a doctor on the university's campus."

In January, a judge sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. More than 150 women and girls came forward to speak at his trial to say Nassar abused them over a span of 20 years.

During the course of the trial, many questioned the role those in power at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics played in enabling Nassar.

According to Murphy, Strampel said "he had little or no interaction with Nassar" until 2014 after he became aware of a former student saying Nassar touched her inappropriately at an appointment she had with him at the university's sports medicine clinic.

Strampel allowed Nassar to resume working out of his office on the Michigan State campus after the university's Title IX office investigated the allegations and cleared his name. Murphy explained Strampel did, however, address the situation with Nassar by laying down new rules for Nassar:

"When he returned to the clinic in 2014, Nassar and Strampel agreed to a new set of guidelines to use when he was treating patients in sensitive areas. The guidelines included that Nassar should explain fully what he was doing before touching patients near their genitalia or other private areas, that he should avoid skin-to-skin contact whenever possible, and that a chaperone should be present during any such treatment."

Strampel fired Nassar in September 2016, but not before Nassar allegedly abused "more than a dozen women and girls" between his 2014 return and subsequent departure.

Lou Anna Simon resigned as Michigan State's president in January amid criticism about the university's inability to properly investigate claims against Nassar. The Detroit News' Kim Kozlowski reported in January that Simon was one of at least 14 school officials who had been made aware of sexual misconduct allegations over two decades.