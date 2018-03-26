Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, More Players Printed on Beer at Yankee Stadium

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, heads for first base as Greg Bird scores on a bases loaded walk by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Sean Keselica during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Blue Point Brewing Company is offering thirsty New York Yankees fans a new way to appreciate beer at the ballpark: It is literally printing the faces of players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez on the beer it serves at Yankee Stadium.

Jeff Eisenband of The Post Game shared images of the unique endeavor:

The brewery isn't stopping at players' faces:

Why stop at current players? If ever there was a baseball player in the history of the game who deserves to be printed on a beer, it is Babe Ruth, known for both his extravagant power at the plate and his impressive appetite for hot dogs and beer.

Get on it, Blue Point.

