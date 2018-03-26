Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, More Players Printed on Beer at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, More Players Printed on Beer at Yankee StadiumMarch 26, 2018
Blue Point Brewing Company is offering thirsty New York Yankees fans a new way to appreciate beer at the ballpark: It is literally printing the faces of players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez on the beer it serves at Yankee Stadium.
Jeff Eisenband of The Post Game shared images of the unique endeavor:
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
This is pretty incredible. @BluePointBrewer at @yankeestadium is printing players’ faces on beer this season (also coffee and some food). @TheJudge44, @ElGarySanchez, @Giancarlo818 and @AChapman_105 are loaded into the system already with more to come. #Yankees https://t.co/FlybIy6bTj
The brewery isn't stopping at players' faces:
Blue Point Brewery @BluePointBrewer
We demand that all beer be served this way. @Yankees https://t.co/6K9wOfcjTt
Blue Point Brewery @BluePointBrewer
Almost too cool to drink. Almost. @Yankees https://t.co/ia0skiGBfw
Why stop at current players? If ever there was a baseball player in the history of the game who deserves to be printed on a beer, it is Babe Ruth, known for both his extravagant power at the plate and his impressive appetite for hot dogs and beer.
Get on it, Blue Point.
