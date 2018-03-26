Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, More Players Printed on Beer at Yankee Stadium

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Blue Point Brewing Company is offering thirsty New York Yankees fans a new way to appreciate beer at the ballpark: It is literally printing the faces of players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez on the beer it serves at Yankee Stadium.

Jeff Eisenband of The Post Game shared images of the unique endeavor:

The brewery isn't stopping at players' faces:

Why stop at current players? If ever there was a baseball player in the history of the game who deserves to be printed on a beer, it is Babe Ruth, known for both his extravagant power at the plate and his impressive appetite for hot dogs and beer.

Get on it, Blue Point.