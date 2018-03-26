HBO Releases Trailer for Serena Williams Documentary Series 'Being Serena'

Crystal Chatham/Associated Press

HBO released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary series Being Serena, which focuses on the journey of Serena Williams through her pregnancy with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and her return to tennis.

Here's a look at the early preview ahead of the first episode, which will air May 2:

"I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis," Williams says in the clip. "But I'm not done yet."

The 36-year-old American is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. She stepped away from the sport after her triumph in the 2017 Australian Open, revealing she was pregnant when she won last year's first major.

She recently returned to the WTA Tour. She lost to sister Venus Williams in her third match at Indian Wells and got knocked out by Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open.