HBO Releases Trailer for Serena Williams Documentary Series 'Being Serena'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2018

Serena Williams pumps her fist while playing opponent and sister Venus Williams during the third round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Crystal Chatham)
Crystal Chatham/Associated Press

HBO released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary series Being Serena, which focuses on the journey of Serena Williams through her pregnancy with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and her return to tennis.

Here's a look at the early preview ahead of the first episode, which will air May 2:

"I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis," Williams says in the clip. "But I'm not done yet."

The 36-year-old American is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. She stepped away from the sport after her triumph in the 2017 Australian Open, revealing she was pregnant when she won last year's first major.

She recently returned to the WTA Tour. She lost to sister Venus Williams in her third match at Indian Wells and got knocked out by Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open.

Related

    HBO Releases Trailer to 'Being Serena' Documentary

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    HBO Releases Trailer to 'Being Serena' Documentary

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Caroline Wozniacki Says Fans Threatened Family

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Caroline Wozniacki Says Fans Threatened Family

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Alfie Hewett: 'Best tennis' helps Briton win Super Series title

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Alfie Hewett: 'Best tennis' helps Briton win Super Series title

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Scores, Bracket and Schedule After Sunday at Miami Masters

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Scores, Bracket and Schedule After Sunday at Miami Masters

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report