Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Rams Emerge as Favorites; Saints, Titans Still Contenders

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly the favorites to sign free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints still in the mix as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that while Suh is "open-minded" about his decision, the Rams are the "team to beat" following his release by the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, Rapoport reported that the New York Jets had made Suh the largest offer, but the Jets announced Sunday that they rescinded the offer, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.

The 31-year-old Suh spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins after a five-year run with the Detroit Lions.

Although Suh's numbers dipped a bit in Miami, he made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and averaged 60 tackles and 5.0 sacks per season with the Dolphins.

In 2017, he registered 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro First Team selection. He was also the 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up a career-high 10.0 sacks.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Nebraska is still a big, powerful figure at defensive tackle capable of taking on multiple blockers and opening things up for his teammates.

Suh would be a potentially perfect fit in L.A. playing alongside reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

While the Rams traded pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Dolphins this offseason, the combination of Suh and Donald could make up for that loss by giving Los Angeles the most talented and dynamic defensive tackle duo in the game.