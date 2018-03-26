Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Rams Emerge as Favorites; Saints, Titans Still Contenders

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 17: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 17, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly the favorites to sign free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints still in the mix as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that while Suh is "open-minded" about his decision, the Rams are the "team to beat" following his release by the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, Rapoport reported that the New York Jets had made Suh the largest offer, but the Jets announced Sunday that they rescinded the offer, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.

The 31-year-old Suh spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins after a five-year run with the Detroit Lions.

Although Suh's numbers dipped a bit in Miami, he made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and averaged 60 tackles and 5.0 sacks per season with the Dolphins.

In 2017, he registered 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro First Team selection. He was also the 2010 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up a career-high 10.0 sacks.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Nebraska is still a big, powerful figure at defensive tackle capable of taking on multiple blockers and opening things up for his teammates.

Suh would be a potentially perfect fit in L.A. playing alongside reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

While the Rams traded pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Dolphins this offseason, the combination of Suh and Donald could make up for that loss by giving Los Angeles the most talented and dynamic defensive tackle duo in the game.

Related

    Report: Owners Discuss Anthem Policy for Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Owners Discuss Anthem Policy for Players

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Suh, Rams Agree to 1-Year, $14M Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Suh, Rams Agree to 1-Year, $14M Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Shannon Sharpe Traded SB Tickets for Yeezys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Shannon Sharpe Traded SB Tickets for Yeezys

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Names Keep Changing for Dolphins, but Will the Results?

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Names Keep Changing for Dolphins, but Will the Results?

    Omar Kelly
    via Sun-Sentinel.com