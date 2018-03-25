NFL Owners Bob McNair, Christopher Johnson Offer Conflicting Anthem Policy Views

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A pair of NFL owners are on opposite sides of the league's policy on player demonstrations before games.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair wants to see the NFL institute a new policy that prevents any political statements from happening during the national anthem.

"We're going to deal with it in such a way, I think, that people will understand that we want everybody to respect our country, respect our flag," he said. "And our playing fields, that's not the place for political statements."

On the other side of the equation, New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson thinks a policy that would take away the players' voices won't work.

"I can't speak to how other people run their teams, but I just think that trying to forcibly get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea," Johnson said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

McNair explained his stance on the issue by noting there are fans who don't like seeing players engage in protests on a football field.

"There are fans that are upset about it," he said, via USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "Fans are our customers. You can replace the owners and the league would survive. You can replace the players, although the game won't be good. You can't replace the fans. If you don't have the fans, you're dead."

NFL player protests have occurred during the national anthem for the past two seasons. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, at first by sitting on the bench and later by taking a knee as the song was played.

In November, the league and player representatives agreed to a deal that provided financial support for social causes in communities around the country.

All 32 NFL owners are in Orlando this week for the annual league meetings, where various topics—including protests during the national anthem—are being discussed.