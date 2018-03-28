The 10 Most Intriguing College Football Storylines Ahead of 2018 Spring Games

0 of 10

Brett Deering/Getty Images

As we sit and wait for the next college football season to begin, at least spring practices give us a dollop of nourishment to whet our appetites before the long days of summer.

With programs already beginning drills or getting ready to start them across the country, there are plenty of topics and players making headlines. While nobody is going to knock Alabama from its perch at the top of the college football world in March, teams can find answers that will help them do so.

The Crimson Tide have their share of questions too, with a revamped secondary and a quarterback battle that saw favorite Tua Tagovailoa already break a finger on his throwing hand in a scrimmage setting, according to KHON2 in Honolulu.

There are quests for signal-callers everywhere, including in Power Five programs and on College Football Playoff favorites. New coaches are taking the reins, and conferences are looking to regain footing after shaky seasons.

There are a lot of reasons to pay attention to college football headlines this spring. Let's take a look at some of the top ones.