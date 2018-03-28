Mike Freeman's 10-Point Stance: Why the Giants Might Actually Trade Beckham

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Teams are lining up for Odell Beckham Jr., the contract that could change everything and the NFL's next great rivalry. All of this and more in this week's 10-Point Stance.

1. The market for OBJ

The Giants probably won't trade receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but if they did, there would be a massive market for him. Teams would line up to pay both the high-round draft picks to get him and a huge new contract once they did.

That's according to sources from several teams, who say the league views Beckham far differently than the Giants do. Other teams see him as worth the trouble. In fact, they don't see Beckham as much trouble at all.

The Giants say they intend to keep Beckham, which is likely the case. However, two sources whose teams have been in contact with the Giants told B/R that they weren't as definitive about keeping Beckham as they have been in public. Without question, the sources say the Giants are open to business when it comes to Beckham.

Editor's Note: Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the Giants are reportedly asking for at least two first round picks in any potential trade.

Few receivers in the past 10 years—perhaps ever—have possessed Beckham's raw abilities. The NFL's best receivers today are Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Beckham. His numbers speak for themselves:

On the field, the Giants would be far worse without Beckham. His loss would cripple the offense. The Giants are a four- or a five-win team sans Beckham. That's the biggest reason they probably won't trade him. Emphasis on probably.

Off the field, Beckham has been a petulant baby. He was suspended for a bad hit and a brawl with Josh Norman. He was fined for pretending to urinate like a dog while celebrating a touchdown. He's been called a "prima donna." He punched a net. He punched a wall. He was recently caught in a compromising video.

All of this has unquestionably worn out Beckham's welcome with parts of the Giants organization.

Various coaches and players have spoken with Beckham about his behavior, but nothing has changed. At the NFL owners meetings Sunday, Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters he wouldn't rule out a Beckham trade. One day later, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham "will not set foot on a field without a new contract extension agreed to—with the Giants or any team."

Beckham is currently set to play for roughly $8.5 million this season, according to Spotrac, which is a paltry sum for a player of his skill level. A renegotiated contract likely would give him a salary comparable to those of Brown ($17 million per year), Mike Evans ($16.5 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million).

Teams have to decide whether Beckham is stable enough to warrant that kind of deal, especially considering the type of draft-pick capital they'll have to give up to acquire him. As of now, plenty of teams seem to think he is indeed worth both.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Monday that the Rams are among the teams looking to jump on this opportunity. They aren't alone.

To the teams interested, Beckham's immaturity is not a huge problem. To them—and this is important—he hasn't crossed the threshold between immature and a troublemaker. He isn't getting arrested or suspended constantly.

He's also one of the best players in football.

The Giants know this as well, of course. They want to keep Beckham, but they're also clearly having at least a few second thoughts.

And third. And fourth.

This saga is likely just beginning.

2. Game-changer?

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The three-year, $84 million contract Kirk Cousins signed with the Vikings wasn't a normal big-money deal. Since the entire contract is guaranteed, many around the NFL see it as potentially historic.

Some agents and team personnel are going so far as to speculate it could lead to a rise of fully guaranteed contracts in the NFL.

Most owners would rather kneel for the national anthem than give a player a fully guaranteed deal, so how could such contracts happen regularly without the players going on strike?

I asked one of the best contract minds around, former Eagles team president Joe Banner, whether these rumblings had any merit.

"Game-changer does not mean everybody gets a guaranteed contract," Banner replied. "It means some star players at key positions can get them. It means every player should be getting a higher [percentage] of deal guaranteed than they have been."

In other words: This may be the start of guaranteed contracts entering the NFL's bloodstream. Sloooowlyyyyy.

"[Jets corner] Tru Johnson effectively got a three-year deal that is [mostly] guaranteed," Banner continued. "[Sammy] Watkins and all free agents this offseason have gotten a much higher percentage guaranteed than in the past. Every player and agent should now ask, 'Why am I signing a deal with one or two years guaranteed but giving away my rights for five to six?'

"Aaron Donald's agent, for example, should propose a three-year, $60 million-plus deal. He won't get it, but if he gets $40 million of the $60 million guaranteed, and in three years just gets the same deal (likely larger as the cap goes up), that's massively better than the six-year deal he would get now with the full guarantee at signing running out after three years. Teams still have some leverage, but the ability to make real progress here (on fully guaranteed deals) versus completely knocking down the wall is very real."

3. Possible Johnny Manziel suspension

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

One thing to remember about Johnny Manziel's possible return to the NFL: He could face a significant suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

In 2016, Manziel was accused of domestic assault involving his former girlfriend. He reached an agreement with prosecutors on a conditional dismissal of that case, but the NFL could still punish him. The league conducted its own investigation into the accusations, and the NFL's chief discipline official, Todd Jones, said at the time that Manziel still faced a six-game suspension (via former ESPN reporter Jane McManus).

So, any team that takes a chance on Manziel may not have him on the field for nearly half a season.

4. Just a reminder of Reggie White's greatness

Here at 10-Point Command, we sometimes like to remind you about the past greats. One of them was Reggie White.

This play right here seems impossible.

It's almost like science fiction. White throws a player several feet the way we throw a cake into the oven.

White, Lawrence Taylor and Deion Sanders are the three most dominant defensive players I have ever covered. No defensive lineman today—and perhaps ever—obliterated offensive linemen the way White did.

It's good to occasionally look at these great players and remember, well, their greatness.

5. 49ers-Rams will be fun

AP Images

Both the 49ers and Rams have made unbelievable acquisitions this offseason. The 49ers picked up a franchise quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Rams have essentially transformed their defense.

These two teams are shaping up to be one of the NFL's great rivalries in 2018. The NFC West has turned into a good old-fashioned arms race.

We haven't seen anything like this in a long time. If you want to understand why the NFL remains so popular despite some of the dunderheaded things its leadership has done, this is why.

At its core, the NFL remains fun to watch.

6. The NCAA's head trauma problem...

I had missed this story by Evan Grossman of the New York Daily News on the number of lawsuits former college players have filed against the NCAA. You need to read the lead anecdote. It's powerful, and it's similar to some of the stories told by NFL players.

The main point is that these issues continue to grow, and they aren't going away any time soon.

7. ...And then there's this

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Jon Maletz of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle wrote a truly interesting story about former Giants player Corey Widmer and what playing football did to his body. It deserves your attention so we are all fully informed about the sport we love so much.

"I'm 49 years old, depressed to the Nth degree but have a lot of money...and some people might say it's still worth it. I just tell them to watch what they wish for," Widmer told Maletz. "If someone could've explained all of this to me when I was 14, I would've given it all back in a heartbeat. I would've wished for something else.

"The 6'2", 260-pound canary in the coal mine has died. Maybe having been in the coal mine is the only way to really get the point across."

8. Is LeSean McCoy a Hall of Famer?

I never believed LeSean McCoy was on track to become a Hall of Famer one day. But then I read this from Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, and I started to change my mind:

Well, dang. Yes, it is.

And McCoy likely has two or three solid years left in him.

9. Super Bowl in London?

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, told talkSPORT's Alex Kibble that he is pursuing not just a Super Bowl in London, but also a team.

"My ambition is to have more American football games in London and ultimately for there to be a franchise and, dare I say it, even the Super Bowl," Khan said.

London has played host to 21 NFL games. The city has demonstrated it can fill stadiums and loves the NFL. I think it's just a matter of time before a team expands there.

10. A worthy listen

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One of the smartest people you will ever hear speak is former Texans running back Arian Foster. On the latest episode of his podcast, he had former NFL receiver Donte Stallworth as a guest. Can't recommend it enough.

It's powerful, and it will challenge you to think.

Mike Freeman covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @mikefreemanNFL.