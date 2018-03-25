NASCAR at Martinsville 2018 Postponed Due to Snow; Updated TV Schedule and Time

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2018

Titan Track Dryers work to clear the track at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was postponed until Monday because of inclement weather. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)
Matt Bell/Associated Press

NASCAR was forced to postpone its event at Martinsville for Sunday due to snowy conditions.

According to Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com: "Snow began falling Saturday afternoon, stopping the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race after 23 laps. That race will resume at 11 a.m. ET Monday, with the NASCAR Cup series STP 500 to follow at approximately 2 p.m. ET. Both races will air on FS1 as previously scheduled."

NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell elaborated on the decision, explaining that safety and resource management forced the delay:

