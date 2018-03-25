NBA G League Player Zeke Upshaw Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on Court

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - OCTOBER 26: Zeke Upshaw #3 of the Grand Rapids Drive poses for a head shot during the NBA G-League media day at the DeltaPlex Arena on October 26, 2017 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Dennis Slagle/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Zeke Upshaw, who plays for the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Drive, had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing on the court during a game on Saturday night. 

Per Wood TV 8, Upshaw was playing defense in the final minute of the fourth quarter when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. 

The report also notes Upshaw "was in cardiac arrest and was last reported to be in critical condition."

Per Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com, Grand Rapids officials said Upshaw was taken to Spectrum Health Hospital. Sarah Jbara, director of media relations for the team, didn't know if Upshaw was unconscious after being taken out of the arena. 

The 26-year-old Upshaw is in his second season with Grand Rapids. He attended college at Illinois State from 2009-13 before transferring to Hofstra University for his senior season in 2013-14. 

In 41 games with the Drive this season, Upshaw was averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest heading into Saturday. 

