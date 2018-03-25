2018 NFL Free Agency: Who Lost the Most Talent?

0 of 5

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Most of the money in NFL free agency is spent. At one point, teams had over $110 million in cap space. Currently, only two teams have over $50 million in cap space to spend this season.

With that context, we can now safely make assumptions about which teams have lost the most talent this offseason. Excluding teams involved in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, only five teams lost talent equal to at least $100 million in contract value this offseason, according to Spotrac. We are not including the value of contracts that were traded away since the beginning of the league year.

We'll break down those five teams, excluding the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins. The Vikings and Redskins both addressed their quarterback situation this offseason, with the signing of Cousins and the trade of Alex Smith, respectively, despite technically losing quarterbacks who made tens of millions of dollars on the open market.