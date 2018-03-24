Athletics Offer $20 Parking Discount to Giants Fans Who Yell 'Go A's' at Gates

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try a new strategy with opposing fans when the team takes on the crosstown rival San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

According to a news release via Jane Lee of MLB.com, parking at Oakland Coliseum will cost $50 for Giants fans but only $30 for Athletics fans. However...

"Any Giants fan who yells 'Go A's' at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum," team president Dave Kaval said in the release.

The two teams will play an exhibition game in Oakland before finishing a three-game stand at AT&T Park in San Francisco to close out spring training.

Perhaps the biggest test will be whether Giants fans betray their team for a $20 discount.