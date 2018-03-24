Athletics Offer $20 Parking Discount to Giants Fans Who Yell 'Go A's' at Gates

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 03: A detailed outside view of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum prior to the start of the opening night Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Oakland Athletics on April 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try a new strategy with opposing fans when the team takes on the crosstown rival San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

According to a news release via Jane Lee of MLB.com, parking at Oakland Coliseum will cost $50 for Giants fans but only $30 for Athletics fans. However...

"Any Giants fan who yells 'Go A's' at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum," team president Dave Kaval said in the release.

The two teams will play an exhibition game in Oakland before finishing a three-game stand at AT&T Park in San Francisco to close out spring training.

Perhaps the biggest test will be whether Giants fans betray their team for a $20 discount.

