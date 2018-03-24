Johnny Manziel 'Tired' of Colin Kaepernick Comparisons: He's 'Changing Lives'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel expressed support for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday and said he's "tired" of outside comparisons about the two quarterbacks as they attempt to make NFL returns.

Manziel posted a message on Twitter with his thoughts:

The 25-year-old 2014 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns also tweeted it's clear Kaepernick has not been signed because of "non-football" reasons, saying, "The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league."

"Standing up for people who often don't get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES," Manziel also said. "This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he's doing has an amazing impact."

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner took part in the University of San Diego's pro day Thursday as part of his attempt to earn a second chance in the NFL. He last played in 2015.

Manziel was forced out of the league following a series of off-field incidents.

He told Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated after Thursday's showcase he'd been sober for nearly 90 days and hadn't used "hard drugs or anything like that" for almost a year.

"When I first got in the league, did I have some leeway? Sure I did, but I have exhausted all leeway and all second chances," Manziel said. "This isn't the second chance. This is the 35th chance. This is the last of the last chances to show people that I've made a drastic change in my life, and it's for the better and I'm happy with where I'm at."

Meanwhile, Kaepernick spearheaded the movement to protest social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He's remained on the free-agent market since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers last March.

Josh Hidalgo of the Sports Center at Chelsea Piers in New York City has been training the former Niners starter and posted video from a throwing session March 15:

Despite the quarterbacks' continued efforts to return to the NFL, it appears both face an uphill struggle, albeit for differing reasons.