DeMarcus Cousins Offers to Pay for Stephon Clark's Funeral After Police Shooting

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in his grandmother's backyard on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones.

The four-time All-Star also previously offered to cover funeral expenses for Grant Union High School football player Jaulon Clavo after he was shot and killed in Sacramento in November 2015.

Cousins, 27, spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings before he was traded to the Pelicans in February 2017.

On Thursday, demonstrators blocked the doors to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento prior to the Kings' game against the Atlanta Hawks as a protest against police violence in the aftermath of Clark's death.

"We at the Kings recognize your people's ability to protest peacefully, and we respect that," Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said in an address at center court after the Kings' 105-90 win.

"We stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment," Ranadive added. "We recognize that it’s not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place, starting with our own community, and we’re going to work really hard to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again."