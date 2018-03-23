Ex-MLB Pitcher Greg Reynolds Awarded $2.3M After Punching Attacker on LSD

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Greg Reynolds was awarded $2.3 million in his civil case against a man he punched in self-defense in 2016 and the neighbor who was hosting the man, according to John Woolfolk of the Mercury News.

Per that report, "Reynolds said his pitching hand was never the same after he punched a raving naked man on LSD who attacked him and tried to break into his Half Moon Bay home."

Reynolds, 32, pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in his career, last appearing in an MLB game in 2013. He was attempting to work his way back into the big leagues in 2016 when his run-in with his naked assaulter, Dominic Pintarelli, took place.

Per Woolfolk, Reynolds noticed the naked Pintarelli "cussing at bystanders and trying to knock over a mailbox" and asked him if he needed help. Pintarelli responded by punching him several times before Reynolds went into his house and locked his door.

Pintarelli attempted to break through the door, however, before Reynolds went outside and punched Pintarelli, fracturing his knuckles in the process.

"I only hit him one time, and it was bad enough to where I knew immediately it was broken," Reynolds said. "It all happened so quickly, you don’t have time to think about it. We were definitely in fear for our lives."

Pintarelli was convicted of assault in the incident, but Reynolds claimed his injuries to his throwing hand in the ordeal adversely affected, and ultimately ended, his baseball career.

"The biggest problem was that I broke my index finger knuckle, the most important finger for throwing the ball," he noted. "It affected all my pitches."