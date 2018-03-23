Ndamukong Suh News: Jets Among Serious Contenders to Sign DT

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said Friday the New York Jets are a "serious contender" as he searches for a new home.

Suh provided the update to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports and also said the Jets are joined by the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans as potential options.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported New York has already made the biggest financial offer to the 31-year-old defensive lineman despite not having a face-to-face meeting. He noted it's possible the veteran run-stopper could still take less money to play elsewhere, though.

Suh remains a high-impact force in the trenches.

The University of Nebraska product racked up 47 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games for the Miami Dolphins last season. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's fifth-best interior defender.

He's earned five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods during his eight-year career since the Detroit Lions took him with the second overall pick in the 2010 draft.

The Jets' defensive line would be one of the team's strongest points if it can add Suh to play alongside Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon.