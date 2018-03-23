ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2018: Ice Dance Short, Free Skate Results

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Kaetlyn Osmond won gold for Canada at the 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Friday, where she took the top spot on the podium in the women's free skate event.

After finishing second in Helsinki last year, Osmond upgraded to gold on Friday and won the women's free event on the back of a beautiful Black Swan routine to capture her first world championship medal.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a new world record in the short programme as they look to lead France to a gold medal in Milan, Italy.

The pair's performance earned a score of 83.73, edging previous world-record holders Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue in the first half of the ice dance event.

Virtue and Moir won this medal at last year's World Figure Skating Championships, but 2015 and 2016 champions Papadakis and Cizeron have a chance to steal with the Canadian duo not present to defend their titles.

Read on for a roundup of the latest action from the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan.

The full results from Friday's entertainment are available from the competition's official website.

Recap

Osmond took silver in the women's free skate one year ago, but the work she'd undertaken to improve her performance in the time since was apparent when she cemented her spot as No. 1 on Friday.

Her marks for performance in particular far exceeded anything her opponents could muster, per the official ISU website, and Skate Canada confirmed her table-topping result in one of the last groups of the evening:

It was a long wait from there as athletes who scored higher in the short programme got the chance to go after the 22-year-old, but none could surpass Osmond's overall winning score of 223.23 on the night.

Ice Network confirmed her as the new world champion in her field, surpassing the Japanese duo of Wakaba Higuchi and Satoko Miyahara, who rounded out the podium:

Winter Olympics star Carolina Kostner had the opportunity to steal victory at the death in front of a home Italian crowd, last to go on the billing, but she could only place fifth with a free skate score of 128.61.

A stellar 2017-18 season continued for Papadakis and Cizeron on Friday, and the pair are back within sight of regaining gold in the short dance two years after it was lost to Canadian cohorts Virtue and Moir.

The French duo powered to a new world-record in Friday's short-dance performance, where Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" provided the background to their victory, via ISU Figure Skating:

Per the official ISU results website, Papadakis and Cizeron were the only skaters to net a perfect 10 in interpretation of the music. They topped their competition in every marking field, including skating skills, transitions, performance and composition.

The pair's short dance pattern was samba-rhumba-samba, and Cizeron spoke of their delight after lighting up the ice in Milan on Friday, per the official ISU website:

"We had a really good feeling on the ice today, it felt really special to be back in Milan after five years when we were here for Junior Worlds, and the crowd was amazing. We really needed to be supported today when the season has been so demanding so it felt really good to have that support. We had a great time today and it feels really good to end the season on a note like this."

Their total segment score was 83.73, a little more than three whole marks above second-placed Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States and more than five points above Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada (78.31).

France are leading a European charge, but fourth-running Italy are closest to them in the short dance field as things stand after they scored 77.46 in Friday's pairs, and entertainment value was a key aspect in their display:

The men return to the rink on Saturday as the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships begin to draw to a close with the free-skating final, which will be followed by the free dance programme in the ice dance event.