Tiger Woods Fan Sends His Doctor Thank-You Gift for Repairing Injured Back

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2018

Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery after making a putt for birdie on the sixth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One golf fan had a unique way of showing how happy she is that Tiger Woods is back on the golf course.

Claire Rogers, a senior at Boston College, sent Woods' doctor a box of chocolate-covered strawberries as a gesture of gratitude:

Rogers talked to ESPN.com's Bob Harig about why she sent the gift to Dr. Richard Guyer.

"I'm a golf fanatic," she said. "I've always loved the sport. I love all the other great players, but it's been so much fun to watch Tiger come back, as I'm sure it has been for so many people. I've always loved Arnold Palmer's tournament, and I got so excited about the comeback I decided to send the doctor a thank-you note."

After undergoing his fourth back operation in April 2017, Woods has appeared in six tournaments on the PGA Tour this season. He finished second at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago and fifth at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

