2018 NFL Mock Draft: Projections Based on Buzz Surrounding 1st-Round Prospects

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the biggest names in free agency already finding homes, the NFL's offseason machine continues toward the 2018 NFL draft.

That means there are plenty of rumors as to which teams are interested in certain prospects. As this year's batch of rookies is poked and prodded by the 32 teams looking to get better via the selection process, there is plenty of buzz about who is rising and falling up draft boards.

How much of it can be believed and how much of it is mind games to boost trade value for picks and players is anyone's guess. But here's a look at how the first round could go based on the rumors that are out there.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Bradley Chubb, EDGE, NC State

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming



6. Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets): Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

12. Buffalo Bills (via Cincinnati Bengals): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

13. Washington Redskins: Vita Vea, DL, Washington

14. Green Bay Packers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

15. Arizona Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

18. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA

19. Dallas Cowboys: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU



20. Detroit Lions: Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan

21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Buffalo Bills): Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

23. Los Angeles Rams: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

24. Carolina Panthers: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

25. Tennessee Titans: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

26. Atlanta Falcons: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

27. New Orleans Saints: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

30. Minnesota Vikings: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP



31. New England Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

32. Philadelphia Eagles: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Who's Going No. 1?

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It's not unusual for this to be the time of year when it becomes clear who the No. 1 pick is going to be, and this year is no exception. It seems former USC quarterback Sam Darnold is going to be the man.

After Darnold's pro day, during which he impressed scouts while throwing in the rain, the buzz is continuing to grow that he's going No. 1 overall.

"He's going number one," an AFC executive said, per Albert Breer of the MMQB. "Everyone out there today saw the [Cleveland] Browns' franchise quarterback."

Darnold isn't shying away from that possibility, either. Breer reported that the USC signal-caller said he was "trying to go to Cleveland" when deciding to throw in the rain. It didn't hurt that he looked good chucking it around in inclement weather, which is something he would have to do in Cleveland:

The quarterback has his problems. He threw 22 interceptions in two years as a starter at USC, and he's shown some ball-security issues as well. However, the Browns have Tyrod Taylor on board, so they won't be throwing whomever they draft into the fire right away.

With a plan in place and a roster that finally seems to have a direction, Darnold could be the rookie quarterback most set up for success since the team returned in 1999.

Derwin James Could Be the Top Safety Off the Board

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For most of mock draft season, it's been a foregone conclusion that Minkah Fitzpatrick would be the first safety off the board. The Alabama product has national championship pedigree, the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary and had great production in three years at Bama.

Florida State product Derwin James might have something to say about that, though.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7 will be interested in safety help, and Bucs GM Jason Licht appears to be interested in James, per Rob Rang of NFL Draft Scout (h/t UPI.com): "Licht...appeared to pay especially close attention to James, positioning himself nearby where the 6'2", 215-pounder tested in the three-cone and short shuttle drills, events the FSU defender skipped at the combine."

James is an athletic freak, and his coverage was excellent for the Seminoles, even if the team struggled.

Pro Football Focus has him pegged as the most productive safety among draft-eligible players when it comes to coverage:

If Tampa Bay likes James' coverage ability more than Fitzpatrick's versatility, James could be the first safety taken. That could mean Fitzpatrick experiences a surprising fall on draft day.

Baker Mayfield Becomes a Dolphin

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In January, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made headlines for commenting about wanting to play for the Miami Dolphins. He took to Twitter to say that was because fellow former Sooner Kenny Stills is there.

Regardless of whether there was more to it than that, he might get his wish.

The Dolphins will anxiously await their pick at No. 11 to see whether the Heisman winner is still available, and if he is, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins like the fiery quarterback:

Mayfield is one of the most interesting prospects in the class. He was productive in Lincoln Riley's system at Oklahoma. He threw for more than 14,000 yards and 130 touchdowns during his four-year collegiate career.

His ability to make plays might have some scouts overlooking his lack of archetypal size (6'1", 215 pounds).

The Dolphins are on the hook for Ryan Tannehill for at least another season, so a trade up probably isn't on the cards—the cost would be a bit too rich for the franchise, as Neal Driscoll noted:

If Mayfield falls to the team at No. 11, it's easy to see the Dolphins pulling the trigger on the quarterback as the future of the franchise.